TORONTO Feb 24 A three-day rally in Canadian stocks fizzled on Friday as a pullback in bullion prices hurt gold miners, dampening upward pressure from surging oil prices and expectations that Europe's central bank will inject more liquidity into the euro zone's struggling banking sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.51 points at 12,725.77. It was up more than 2 percent on the week.