2012年 2月 29日 星期三 22:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on U.S. data, euro-zone injection

TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by upbeat U.S. growth data and after European banks gobbled up more than a half trillion euros of cheap loans as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone's financial system.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 9.30 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,749.77 at the open.

