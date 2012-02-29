CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up on U.S. data, euro-zone injection

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
TORONTO Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by upbeat U.S. growth data and after European banks gobbled up more than a half trillion euros of cheap loans as part of an effort to stabilize the euro zone's financial system.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 9.30 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,749.77 at the open.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.