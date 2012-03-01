版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 1日 星期四 22:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as China, U.S. data boosts miners

TORONTO, March 1 Toronto's resource-heavy stock index was higher on Thursday morning as mining issues were boosted by upbeat economic data from China and the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,655.99 shortly after the open.

