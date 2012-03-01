CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps on bank earnings, U.S., China data

* TSX up 67.72 pts, or 0.5 pct, at 12,711.73
* Bank earnings, miners boost index
* China, U.S. data help metals, oil
* ECB loans offset euro zone recession fears
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, March 1 Toronto's main stock
index was higher on Thursday midday, encouraged by earnings from
Canada's top two banks and upbeat economic data from China and
the United States.
Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
pushed the index's financial sector up 1.4 percent after
the banking heavyweights' earnings topped estimates and both
raised their dividends. Shares of RBC, the country's largest
bank, shot up 3 percent to C$57.37, and No. 2 bank TD was up 1.9
percent at C$82.34.
The dividend increase was the big draw for investors, said
Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds.
"When you're only getting 1 percent in your money market and
you can find a stock yielding 2 to 4 percent with the potential
for capital gain, that's a bit of an aphrodisiac to get invested
in the marketplace," Michael said.
"The fact that they've done that is a sign of confidence and
it's dragging up the other banks as well."
Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 1 percent to C$53.86,
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce edged up 0.6 percent
to C$77.17, and insurer Manulife Financial gained 1.8
percent to C$12.60.
At noon (1700 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index was up 67.72 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 12,711.73.
The index's materials group contributed to the gain, rising
0.8 percent as mining stocks rose on higher gold and metal
prices.
Canada's second-largest gold producer, Goldcorp, led
the sector, rising 1.7 percent to C$48.80 as bullion prices
rebounded after tumbling 3 percent the previous session.
First Quantum Minerals jumped 3.4 percent to C$23.41
as the base metals miner was helped by higher copper prices
after encouraging data from top metals consumer China. China's
official purchasing managers' index rose to 51.0 in February
from 50.5 in January, hinting that the country will avoid a
sharp slowdown.
Oil climbed above $123 a barrel on the upbeat China number
and on U.S. data that showed Americans filed fewer new claims
for jobless benefits last week, another sign of health in the
world's No. 1 economy.
Oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy Inc was helped
by the oil-price rise and by takeover speculation, spiking
nearly 9 percent to C$3.09 after the company said on Thursday it
has received unsolicited takeover interest from a number of
parties.
Weak 2012 earnings expectations for Bombardier Inc
and Research In Motion limited gains. Bombardier shares
fell 7 percent to C$4.42 after the plane and train maker said it
expects a drop in aircraft deliveries and related profit margins
in 2012.
RIM shares tumbled more than 4 percent to C$13.41 after
analysts said the embattled Blackberry maker is likely to
preannounce poor February quarter results and to forecast a
"very weak" May quarter on lower sales.