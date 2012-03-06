CANADA STOCKS-TSX dives as fears about growth, Greece mount

* TSX slides 191.45 points to 12,332.50
* Nine of index's 10 major sectors lower
* Bank of Nova Scotia slips after results
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 6 Toronto's main stock
index tumbled on Tuesday morning as fears mounted that the
global growth outlook is darkening and that Greece may not be
able to complete a major debt restructuring deal this week.
The resource-heavy index joined global markets in a sharp
fall on the lingering impact of gloomy euro-zone economic data
on Monday and of China's move to lower its economic growth
forecasts. The index's big materials and energy sectors fell by
2.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, as commodity prices
slid on concerns about the demand outlook.
Leading the index lower was Suncor Energy, which
sank 3.2 percent to C$33.71. Fellow oil company Canadian Natural
Resources tumbled 1.7 percent to C$35.00. On the mining
side, Goldcorp dropped 2.7 percent to C$46.36, and Teck
Resources fell 3 percent to C$35.12.
"We sure got clobbered on the commodity side yesterday and I
think this is just a follow on," said Douglas Davis, vice
chairman at Davis-Rea. "The concern is that resource prices will
drop and volume of shipments will drop, and altogether it would
cause profitability to decline for these companies."
Fears were also intensifying about whether Greece will be
able to complete a private-sector debt swap by late Thursday so
that it can receive a 130 billion euro bailout and meet bond
repayments due by March 20, which would allow it to avoid
default. Those concerns helped to push European shares to a
one-week low and the euro also fell.
At 10:10 a.m. (1510 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 191.45 points, or 1.5
percent, at 12,332.50, with all of but one of the index's 10
main sectors lower. Telecoms were up just 0.03 percent.
Bank of Nova Scotia's shares were down 0.7 percent
at C$53.36 after the bank reported its first-quarter profit rose
15 percent, mainly helped by stronger trading revenue. Canada's
No. 3 bank said it targeted growth in earnings per share of 5
percent to 10 percent in 2012.