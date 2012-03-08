CANADA STOCKS-TSX gets boost as Greece hope lifts resources

* TSX up 57.77 points, or 0.47 pct, at 12,407.93
* Nine of 10 sectors higher
* Bank of Canada holds rate, sees improved outlook
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 8 Toronto's main stock
index rose on Thursday morning as commodity prices climbed on
optimism that Greece would complete a critical private bond swap
deal so that it can avoid a messy debt default.
Hope that Greece would get the deal done lifted prices for
oil, copper, gold and other commodities along with
commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar.
The Canadian currency's rally against the U.S. dollar on
Thursday morning was also helped by a more upbeat outlook for
the Canadian and global economies from the Bank of Canada, which
nevertheless kept its key interest rate a low 1 percent, as
anticipated.
Leaders on the Toronto index included Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd, up 0.6 percent at C$35.34, after the
independent oil explorer swung to a fourth-quarter profit and
raised its dividend. Suncor Energy rose
nearly 1 percent to C$34.04.
Fertilizer producer Potash Corp rose 0.2 percent to
C$43.04 and diversified miner Teck Resources soared
2.1 percent to C$36.58.
Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets, said
Toronto followed overseas markets higher in a relief rally
following recent losses on nervousness ahead of the Greek deal
deadline.
"European markets have done better overnight on relief over
the Greek tender issue, which has been a bit of a drag over the
last couple of days," Hand said.
"The market had been held back and was nervous that without
the tender being successful you'd be visiting the mess again.
It's relief anyway after being cautious for a couple of days."
At around 9:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.77 points, or 0.47
percent, at 12,407.93, with nine of its 10 sectors higher. The
consumer staples sector sank 0.1 percent.
Focus was also jobs data. The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits rose last week, a government report
showed on Thursday, but not enough to change perceptions that
the labor market was strengthening.
Markets will now be closely watching U.S. and Canadian jobs
data for February, due for release on Friday.
In company news, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
shed 0.1 percent to C$76.17 even though the bank said
first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, beating estimates.
CIBC is the last of Canada's big banks to report results in
a quarter that has generally shown household lending to be
holding strong, with higher-than-expected capital markets
revenue.
Viterra was down 1.7 percent at C$10.62 after it
reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by weaker earnings in
grain handling and processing.