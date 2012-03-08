CANADA STOCKS-Greece hopes lift TSX to biggest gain in 2 weeks

* TSX ends up 111.77 points, or 0.91 pct, at 12,461.93
* Eight of 10 sectors stronger
* BoC holds rates, outlook brightens
* Greece moves closer to finalizing bond swap
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 8 Toronto's main stock
index closed sharply higher on Thursday, posting its biggest
gain in more than two weeks as financial and resource issues
climbed on signs that Greece would finalize a private debt swap
and avoid a chaotic default.
Greece pushed through a bond swap offer to private creditors
after clearing the minimum 75 percent threshold of acceptance,
moving closer to securing the 130 billion euro bailout fund it
needs to avert a default.
Expectations of a solid U.S. employment report for February
on Friday also fueled appetite for oil and other
growth-sensitive commodities, spurring rises in economically
sensitive sectors on the Toronto index. The energy group was up
1 percent and financials were up 1.2 percent.
"Evidently the risk-on trade is back on again," said Gavin
Graham, president at Graham Investment Strategy.
He noted that a more hawkish-sounding statement from Bank of
Canada on Thursday may have also helped give resource and bank
shares a bump.
The Toronto Stock ended up 111.77 points, or 0.91 percent,
at 12,461.93. Eight of its 10 main groups were stronger.
The biggest heavyweight gainers were Royal Bank of Canada
up 2 percent at C$56.93, Toronto-Dominion Bank
up 1.7 percent to C$81.70, and Cenovus Energy, which
jumped 3.4 percent to C$37.89.