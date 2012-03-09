CANADA STOCKS-TSX firms on US jobs, but gold limits gain

* TSX up 14.16 points, or 0.1 pct, at 12,476.09
* U.S. jobs data beats market forecasts
* Canadian job market stalls
* Gold miners as prices drop
* Neo Materials soars 38 pct on takeover news
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 9 Toronto's main stock
index was slightly higher on Friday morning but gains made on
bullish U.S. employment data were limited by weakness in gold
miners as bullion prices dropped.
Figures showed the U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs last
month, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of
8.3 percent. That helped push global equity
markets and the U.S. dollar higher, but weighed on safe-haven
gold.
Leading names on the upside in Toronto included Suncor
Energy, up 0.4 percent at C$34.40, and Toronto-Dominion
Bank, up 0.3 percent at C$81.97. On the downside was
Barrick Gold, down 1.1 percent at C$45.16, and Goldcorp
, down 0.3 percent at C$46.96.
Gold tends to fall when the dollar rises as it becomes
profitable for non-U.S. investors to sell their U.S.
dollar-priced bullion holdings for local currencies. As well,
greater confidence in the U.S. economy lessens the attraction of
safe-haven investments such as gold.
Also in focus was news that Greece had averted the immediate
threat of debt default, winning strong acceptance from private
creditors for a bond swap deal that clears the way for a new
bailout.
"We had a good (U.S.) payroll number. That's a good thing.
The Greek debt got taken care of," said Pat McHugh, Canadian
equity strategist at Manulife Asset Management. "But the way the
market is - and it's a bit perverse - is that the market sells
on the news. So you have a couple of cross currents here."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 14.16 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,476.09,
with nine of its 10 main sectors higher. Its materials group,
which includes gold miners, fell 0.1 percent.
The U.S. jobs report overshadowed Canada's employment data,
which showed the country unexpectedly failed to create any new
jobs in February, continuing a trend of stalled employment
despite signs of a healthy domestic economy and a comeback by
the U.S. job market.
In company news, shares of Canada's Neo Material
Technologies soared 38.4 percent to C$11.03 on Friday
morning after U.S. rare-earth miner Molycorp said it
would buy the rare-earth processing company in a C$1.3 billion
deal.