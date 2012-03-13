CANADA STOCKS-TSX ticks higher on German, U.S. data

* TSX up 11.90 points, or 0.1 pct, at 12,439.91
* Europe, U.S. data boosts investor confidence
* Seven of 10 key sectors higher
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 13 Toronto's main stock
index edged slightly higher on Tuesday morning, tracking
firmness in global markets after German and U.S. data soothed
concerns about the health of the global economy.
Investor sentiment about the economic outlook in Europe was
bolstered after euro-zone finance ministers gave final approval
to a second bailout for Greece and data in Germany showed
analyst and investor sentiment rose significantly more than
expected in March.
"It looks like the Europeans are trying to get their house
in order. It isn't going to happen overnight, but nevertheless
they're making steps in the right direction," said Fred Ketchen,
director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod.
At 10:25 a.m. (1425 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.90 points, or 0.1
percent, at 12,439.91, with seven of its 10 key sector higher.
The data lifted European shares to near three-week highs on
Tuesday and the U.S. dollar hit an 11-month peak. U.S. stocks
also climbed after a report showing better than expected retail
sales last month and easing concerns about the euro zone's
economy.
Taken together the headlines helped to support
metals and financial shares, said Ketchen.
"The price of copper is showing a little bit of
steadiness here so we've got the metals sector a little on the
stronger side. We've got small gains in the financial services
sector, small gains in the industrial sector," he said.
Leaders on the upside included Suncor Energy, up 1
percent at C$33.56, and First Quantum Minerals, up 2
percent at C$20.86.
Teck Resources rose 1.3 percent at C$35.96 and
Goldcorp was higher by 0.7 percent at C$46.53. Royal Bank
of Canada climbed 0.5 percent to C$57.04.
In company news, Transcontinental Inc was down 1.8
percent at C$12.65 after posting a first-quarter loss on a tax
provision, but Canada's biggest commercial printer raised its
quarterly dividend by 7 percent.