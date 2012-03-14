版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 14日 星期三 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles at open on weak resources

TORONTO, March 14 Toronto's resource-laden main stock index slipped at the open on Wednesday, bucking the global equities trend, as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed down oil and metals prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index eased 0.81 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 12,536.88.

