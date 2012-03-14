版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 15日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as gold loses safe-haven luster

TORONTO, March 14 Toronto's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as gold miners fell along with bullion prices as the precious metal shed its safe-haven luster after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no hints that it would ease monetary policy further.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.79 points, or 1.3 percent, at 12,377.90.

