CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on US economic hope; Viterra soars

By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock
index ended higher on Thursday on a stream of U.S. data that
lifted investor hopes that the economy of Canada's largest
trading partner is on the mend.
New claims for jobless benefits fell to a four-year low last
week, suggesting an improving labor market, while surveys from
regional Federal Reserve banks showed gains in manufacturing in
New York and a pickup in business conditions in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region.
Among big names on the upside, Barrick Gold rose
1.5 percent to C$43.54, while Bank of Nova Scotia
climbed 2.1 percent to C$55.35. Gold mining shares rose 0.3
percent and financials gained 1.1 percent.
Gold prices bounced up after shedding nearly 2 percent in
the previous session, when they were hurt by growing optimism on
the outlook for the U.S. economy, which boosted the greenback
and risk assets such as stocks at the expense of the safe-haven
precious metal.
"The recent economic data that has come out of the U.S. is
bolstering the view that the economy out there is certainly on
firm footing as far as the rebound is concerned," said Elvis
Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in Vancouver.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 77.92 points, or 0.63 percent, to 12,455.82. Nine
of the TSX's 10 main sectors were in positive territory. The
information technology sector sagged 0.08 percent.
Market observers said the heavyweight financial sector got a
boost from life insurance stocks, which have soared this week as
a more optimistic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve has
lifted bond yields and brightened the profit outlook for the
sector. Manulife Financial added 1.7 percent at
C$13.72.
Viterra, Canada's largest grain handler, soared 9.8
percent to C$16.09 after it said it has opened its books to
potential buyers.
Shares of TMX Group finished the day up 3.1 percent
at C$45.09 after Quebec regulators signaled they intend to
approve a Canadian consortium's C$3.8 billion bid to take over
the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Market players expected some volatility ahead of Friday's
quadruple witching hour, which marks the expiration of not only
equity options, but also stock index futures, stock index
options and individual stock futures.