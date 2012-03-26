版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 26日 星期一 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on German data, Bernanke comments

TORONTO, March 26 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Monday, supported by firm materials and energy issues, as German data and comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke lifted investors' confidence about the global economic outlook.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 21.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,486.77.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐