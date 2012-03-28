版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 28日 星期三 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX stumbles at open on weak resources

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index sank on Wednesday, pressured by lower resource shares as underlying metals prices were hit by a weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods reading.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sank 20.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 12,491.82 at the open.

