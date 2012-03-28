版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Weak oil, metals push Toronto stocks lower

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Wednesday as mining shares were hurt by soft U.S. durable goods data that cast some doubt on the pace of economic recovery, while oil skidded on supply concerns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.18 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,413.86.

