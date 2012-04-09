CANADA STOCKS-Weak U.S. jobs report drags TSX to 3-month trough

* TSX ends down 84.61 points, or 0.7 pct, at 12,018.50 * Strong golds offset weak financials, resources * Unexpectedly sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 9 Toronto's main stock index hit its lowest level in more than three months on Monday following much weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday, an equity market holiday, though rallying gold miners helped cushion the fall. A mix of resources and financials were among the heaviest decliners. Potash Corp fell 2.1 percent to C$43.94, insurer Manulife Financial dropped 3.1 percent to C$12.73 and Royal Bank of Canada lost 0.7 percent to C$56.55. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 84.61 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,018.50. It was the index's fourth straight session in negative territory. The TSX is up only 0.5 percent in 2012 versus nearly 10 percent for the S&P 500. On the upside, Canada's safe-haven gold miners helped Toronto stocks outperform Wall Street on Monday. They climbed 0.7 percent as the price of bullion approached $1,650 an ounce after the below-forecast U.S. jobs report revived hopes for fresh monetary easing and a spike in Chinese inflation boosted appetite for the metal. Barrick Gold Corp was up 0.7 percent to C$40.80 and Goldcorp Inc gained 0.8 percent to C$40.93. Weighing on appetite for riskier assets, data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 120,000 last month, far below the median forecast gain of 203,000 jobs.