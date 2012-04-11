CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces back after 5-day selloff

* TSX up 64.41 points, or 0.54 pct, at 11,999.70 * Shares hit 2012 low in previous session By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 11 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday after five straight days of losses that took Canadian shares to their lowest level this year. Canadian shares took their cue from a rebound on Wall Street, a day after aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised investors with a first-quarter profit following a loss in last year's fourth quarter. Among the most influential climbers, Suncor Energy rose 1.3 percent to C$30.06, Teck Resources was up 2.2 percent to C$35.57, and Royal Bank of Canada added 0.6 percent to C$56.28. "Toronto is more oversold than New York at this stage," said Ron Meisels, technical analyst and president of Phases & Cycles in Montreal. "The problem in Toronto as opposed to New York, it never went anywhere since last November and New York was up significantly," he added, noting the weighty resource sectors have dragged heavily on the index. At 10:22 a.m. (1422 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.41 points, or 0.54 percent, at 11,999.60. The index broke below 12,000 in the previous session. Meisels noted that 12,000 is not only a key psychological level for investors but also the 50 percent correction point between the lows of December and the highs of February. The next major support level is eyed at 11,500. "We peaked in February, then people just got turned off when they saw that Toronto was already turning down, so a lot of people went towards New York," said Meisels. "But there is a ray of hope, given that we're nearing the end of this bull move and given that Toronto usually does best in the tail end of the market." The string of selloffs over the last couple weeks was prompted by a resurgence of fears about slowing global growth, including a flare-up of European debt market concerns, disappointing U.S. employment data and signs of soft domestic demand in China. In individual company news, Canada's Dollarama surged 7.2 percent to C$51.83 after the dollar-store chain posted a higher fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations.