版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX marks biggest rally since January

TORONTO, April 12 Toronto's main stock index
notched its biggest gain since early January on Thursday,
recovering from a string of losses, after lower yields on some
euro zone debt and rumors of strong Chinese growth lifted
commodity and financial shares.	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended up 187.89 points, or 1.56 percent,
at 12,214.65.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐