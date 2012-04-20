CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on Europe data, earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
TORONTO, April 20 Toronto's main stock index edged higher on Friday, buoyed by strong European economic data and a positive start to Canadian earnings season with solid results from Canadian Pacific Railway. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index opened up 4.43 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,158.12, before modestly extending gains.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.