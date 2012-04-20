版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens up on Europe data, earnings

TORONTO, April 20 Toronto's main stock index
edged higher on Friday, buoyed by strong European economic data
and a positive start to Canadian earnings season with solid
results from Canadian Pacific Railway. 	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 opened up 4.43 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,158.12,
before modestly extending gains.

