CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches first weekly gain in 8 weeks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, April 20 Toronto's main stock index ended little changed on Friday, but racked up its first weekly gain in eight weeks on improving sentiment about the domestic and global economies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 6.41 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12, 147.28.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
Feb 23 Futures on Canada's main stock index were trading higher on Thursday as oil prices strengthened after a report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories, lending support to the view that a global glut is nearing its end.