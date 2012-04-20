版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches first weekly gain in 8 weeks

By Claire Sibonney	
    TORONTO, April 20 Toronto's main stock index
ended little changed on Friday, but racked up its first weekly
gain in eight weeks on improving sentiment about the domestic
and global economies. 	
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 6.41 points, or 0.05 percent,
at 12, 147.28.

