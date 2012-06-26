版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges lower at open, led by gold miners

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell
at the open on Tuesday, led by the heavyweight materials group,
which includes gold miners, as the price of the precious metal
eased.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 17.87 points, or 0.16 percent, at 11,312.52
shortly after the open.

