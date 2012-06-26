版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends little changed; eye on EU summit

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index
closed nearly flat on Tuesday as losses in the heavyweight
materials group were offset by gains in financial issues, with
investors focused on a European Union summit on Thursday and
Friday.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 4.03 points, or 0.04 percent,
at 11,334.42.

