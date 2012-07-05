CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as central banks ease policy

July 5 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher after the People's Bank of China, Bank of England
and the European Central Bank all moved to shore up their
economies by cutting interest rates or providing more stimulus.
TOP STORIES
* The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a
record low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero on
Thursday to help tackle the euro zone crisis that threatens to
push the bloc's deteriorating economy back into recession.
* China's central bank cut interest rates for the second
time in two months in the latest attempt to bolster slowing
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
* The Bank of England launched a third round of monetary
stimulus on Thursday, announcing it would restart its printing
presses and buy 50 billion pounds of asset purchases with newly
created money to help the economy out of recession.
* Spain sold 3 billion euros of medium- and long-term debt,
at the top end of its target, though doubt over the details of
an European accord forced the Treasury to pay the highest rate
for its 10-year bond since November.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.35 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.1 to 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 293.16; rose
0.18 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,612.7; fell 0.53 percent
* US Crude : $88.2; rose 0.62 percent
* Brent Crude : $101.25; rose 1.48 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $,7733; rose 0.1 percent
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Calfrac Well Services : NBF cuts target price to
C$27 from C$28.50 on pricing declines in the United States and
as Canadian activity slowed in the second-quarter
* Copper Mountain Mining : PI Financial starts with
buy rating an dC$6 price target, says the company has a strong
partner, strong asset and the right metal
* Semafo : SocGen starts with buy rating and target
price of C$7.10, says encouraging exploration results over the
last two years offer the potential for significant expansion at
the group's flagship Mana mine in Burkina Faso
* SXC Health : Credit Suisse raises price target of
its U.S. listed shares to $111 from $109 as its merger deal with
Catalyst Health Solution closed earlier than the company's
guidance and the deal would be accretive to 2013 earnings
* Trican Well Service : NBF cuts target to C$12 from
C$13.50, says U.S. pressure pumping business is expected to
materially improve after six to nine months
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial jobless claims
and service sector activity