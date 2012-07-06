CANADA STOCKS-TSX may may open higher, jobs eyed

July 6 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open slightly higher after Thursday's share price fall, while
focus remains on U.S. and Canadian jobs figures that are
expected to show tepid growth.
TOP STORIES
* U.S. employers likely quickened the pace of hiring last
month but not enough to allay worries that Europe's debt crisis
is shifting the economy into low gear.
* Italy's cabinet approved spending cuts worth 4.5 billion
euros ($5.57 billion) this year, heading off an impending sales
tax increase
* The head of the International Monetary Fund expressed
concern about a deterioration in the global economy, saying the
outlook has become more worrying as developed and big emerging
nations show signs of slowing down.
* Soaring sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove record
quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics,
although the South Korean tech giant is sweating over how
Europe's debt crisis is denting demand in its biggest market for
televisions and home appliances.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Pengrowth Energy Corp
cut its monthly dividend by 43 percent to 4 Canadian
cents on weak oil and gas prices, its first cut since November
2009.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.06 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down in
the range of -0.05 to -0.015 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 290.93; fell
0.79 percent
* Gold Futures : $1645; fell -0.87 percent
* US Crude : $85.49; fell 1.98 percent
* Brent Crude : $99.17; fell 1.52 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7628; fell 0.87 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Sandvine Corp. : The network equipment maker posted
a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue fell 24 percent.
* Research In Motion Ltd. : Investors in the
BlackBerry maker should not re-elect one-time lead director John
Richardson to the board of the struggling company at Tuesday's
annual meeting, proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said. The advice
repeats a long-standing Glass Lewis concern that Richardson
failed to properly oversee the provision of stock options to RIM
employees, which were erroneously back-dated over an eight-year
period.
* Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd. : Air
Canada and WestJet flew fuller planes in June, while smaller
regional carrier Porter Airlines reported slightly emptier
flights than a year earlier.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Copper Mountain : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$6.25 from C$6.80 to reflect the brokerage's cut in
its copper price forecast for 2012
* Genivar Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target
to C$22 from C$24 after the company bought the UK based design
and engineering firm WSP Group
* Richelieu Hardware : NBF raises target price to
C$36.50 from C$35 after the company posted solid quarterly
results
* Tuscany International : NBF cuts target price to
C$1.25 from C$1.35 and removes from Action List on Latin America
E&P Cash Flow Review
* Westjet Airlines : CIBC raises target price to
C$20.75 from C$18.50, and Canaccord Genuity to C$25 from C$24;
says company is still on track to achieve its growth targets
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes Ivey PMI index
* Major U.S. events and data includes ECRI weekly index