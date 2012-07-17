版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy gains ahead of Bernanke

TORONTO, July 17 Toronto's main stock index rose
in early trade on Tuesday, led by energy shares, as commodity
prices climbed on expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke would hint at more monetary stimulus even as the Bank
of Canada left interest rates unchanged.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 44.45 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,565.63
shortly after the open.

