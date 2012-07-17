版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 7月 18日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies on oil; Bernanke cools stimulus hope

TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index hit a
one-week high on Tuesday, rising with energy shares on fresh
tensions in the Middle East, but gains were limited after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations of
further monetary stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 50.01 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 11,571.19.

