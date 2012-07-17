CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies on oil; Bernanke cools stimulus hope

CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
TORONTO, July 17 Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, rising with energy shares on fresh tensions in the Middle East, but gains were limited after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dampened expectations of further monetary stimulus. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 50.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 11,571.19.
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
* Index slips 0.1 percent in February, after hitting record high
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, its fifth straight declining session, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia weighing after earnings for each failed to impress investors.