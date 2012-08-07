版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX buoyed by ECB optimism, closes at 1-mth high

TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index closed
at its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, led by
energy and mining shares, on investor hopes that the European
Central Bank will move to combat the region's sovereign debt
crisis.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 200.91 points, or 1.7 percent,
at 11,863.50. The second straight session of solid gains took
the index to its highest close since July 4.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐