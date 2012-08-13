CANADA STOCKS-TSX down after weak Japan data, miners weigh

* TSX down 76.37 points, or 0.64 percent, at 11,814.43 * Banks weigh after weak Japan data * Energy and mining stocks fall By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 13 Canada's main equity index fell on Monday after weak Japanese data added to evidence of a slowing global economy, wi th mining and energy stocks leading the decline. Japan's growth was half the expected rate, adding to pessimism from last week's string of weaker Chinese data. Canada's market followed European and U.S. exchanges lower as concern over slowing growth offset hopes that major central banks will move to stimulate growth. "People keep looking for signs we're into a recovery mode and it's somewhat sustainable, however...I don't think there's any consistency to what is going on in our economy and therefore in our market," sai d Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. Miners and energy companies lead the index lower, despite a bump in oil and gold prices. Canada's resource-focused companies -- which make up a major chunk of the overall index -- have been slow to recover from dips in the price of commodities this year. "(Gold miners) have been lagging for a long time. They're quite a bit behind the commodity, said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. "A nd the same with the energy stocks, they're behind the oil price." A 1.4 percent fall in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to C$30.53 was the single biggest drag on the index, while fertilizer maker Potash Corp also weighed, down 1.6 percent to C$42.48. Banks also contributed to the decline, with Royal Bank of Canada falling 0.9 percent to C$50.67 and Toronto Dominion Bank shedding 0.5 percent to C$78.90. In fact, only one of the exchange's ten main sectors -- utilities -- was in positive territory as of 1410 EDT/1810 GMT. At that time, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 76.37 points, or 0.64 percent, at 11,814.43. Meanwhile, insurers Manulife Financial Corp and Sunlife Finacial Inc provided support, gaining 2.3 percent and 1.4 percent respectively. Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp gained 1.7 percent to C$23.98 after it said it was making an additional investment in a port project in Colombia. Japan's economy expanded just 0.3 percent in April-June, half the pace expected, raising doubts about the strength of the recovery as a rebound in consumer spending lost momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighed on worldwide demand.