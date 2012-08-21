版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on renewed Europe hope

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's benchmark stock index
opened higher on Tuesday as optimism returned to the fore with
prospects for European bond-buying and resurgent bullion prices
boosting mining and energy stocks.  
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 94.31 points, or 0.8 percent, at 12,170.34
shortly after the open.

