CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on gold miners, Europe

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gold miners as the price of bullion rose, while renewed talk that Europe's central bank would soon embark on a bond-buying program also helped sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.89 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,116.92. It had traded as much as 1 percent higher intra-day.