版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on gold miners, Europe

TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index closed
higher on Tuesday, boosted by gold miners as the price of
bullion rose, while renewed talk that Europe's central bank
would soon embark on a bond-buying program also helped
sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 40.89 points, or 0.34 percent,
at 12,116.92. It had traded as much as 1 percent higher
intra-day.

