CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on gold miners, Europe

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start as oil prices fall
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.
TORONTO, Aug 21 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday, boosted by gold miners as the price of bullion rose, while renewed talk that Europe's central bank would soon embark on a bond-buying program also helped sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 40.89 points, or 0.34 percent, at 12,116.92. It had traded as much as 1 percent higher intra-day.
Feb 17 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a lower start on Friday as oil prices dipped, pressured by an increase in global fuel supply.
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Updates to close, adds analyst comment, byline)
OTTAWA, Feb 16 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday as Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which reported a decline in earnings.