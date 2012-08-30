版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 21:33 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as investors await Bernanke

TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks opened lower on
Thursday, following the lead of global markets as investors
awaited a speech from Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke for
signs the U.S. central bank will unveil more stimulus measures
in Canada's main trading partner.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 25.35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 11,984.44
shortly after the open.

