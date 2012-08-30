版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五 01:51 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends losses, down 1 pct on global worries

TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks extended losses
on Thursday, falling more than 1 percent, as worries over global
economic weakness hung over the resource-rich exchange.
    By 1:48 p.m. (1748 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index had lost 131.87 points, or 1.1
percent, to hit 11,877.64.

