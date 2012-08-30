CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down 1 pct on global worries

CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks closed down more than 1 percent on Thursday, led lower by energy and financial issues, as worries about global economic weakness hung over the resource-rich exchange. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 123.14 points, or 1.03 percent, at 11,886.65.
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
* Index slips 0.1 percent in February, after hitting record high
TORONTO, Feb 28 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, its fifth straight declining session, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia weighing after earnings for each failed to impress investors.