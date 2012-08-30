版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down 1 pct on global worries

TORONTO, Aug 30 Canadian stocks closed down more
than 1 percent on Thursday, led lower by energy and financial
issues, as worries about global economic weakness hung over the
resource-rich exchange.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 finished the session down 123.14 points, or 1.03
percent, at 11,886.65.

