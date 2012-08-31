CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on stimulus hopes

Aug 31 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Friday ahead of a speech by U.S Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke, who may acknowledge that the central bank
is considering a third round of bond purchases to stimulate the
economy.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely
acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively considering
another round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole
speech.
* German central bank chief Jens Weidmann's reported threat
to resign has piled pressure on European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi to assuage his opposition to a new bond-buying plan
without tying it up in so many knots it is rendered ineffective.
* Euro zone inflation jumped more than expected in August,
data showed, likely reducing chances that the European Central
Bank will cut interest rates next Thursday.
* A Tokyo court ruled that Samsung Electronics' mobile
devices did not violate an Apple Inc patent involved in synching
mobile devices and computers, awarding the South Korean maker a
victory a week after it lost a bruising landmark patent case in
the U.S.
* German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July, slipping by
0.9 percent in real terms month-on-month, preliminary data
showed on Friday, as consumers feeling the squeeze from higher
fuel prices cut back on other items.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.43 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.6 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.67; rose
0.38 percent
* Gold futures : $1,657.3; rose 0.23 percent
* US crude : $95.27; rose 0.7 percent
* Brent crude : $113.3; rose 0.58 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,597.25; rose 0.39 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* National Bank of Canada : The bank said on Thursday
its third-quarter profit rose 13 percent, driven by steady gains
in loan volumes and trading revenues.
* Canadian Western Bank : Larry Pollock, Canada's
longest-serving bank CEO, will step down as CEO of Canadian
Western Bank next year after 23 years running the company, the
bank said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC ups target to C$30
from C$29, after the bank reported third-quarter cash earnings
ahead of estimates
* CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$77 from
C$76 citing better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on the
back of a strong contribution from domestic retail
* RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$53 from
C$52, CIBC raises target to C$58 from C$56 after the bank
reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings
* TD Bank : NBF raises price target to C$94 from C$93
after the bank increased its target dividend payout range to
40-50 percent from 35-45 percent and reported
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings
* Tourmaline Oil : CIBC ups target to C$35 from C$33
following the close of C$117 million equity financing
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP
* Major U.S. events and data includes Factory Orders,
Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index and Chicago PMI