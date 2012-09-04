CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on central bank hopes

Sep 4 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher after a long holiday weekend, helped by optimism
that the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will
soon take action to stimulate their struggling economies.
TOP STORIES
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed
on Monday to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion in
cash, in a deal that will add Botox competitor Dysport and other
skin care drugs to its portfolio.
* Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the European
Central bank would not breach European Union rules, the ECB's
President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday,
according to a recording obtained by Reuters.
* Cenovus Energy Inc said it started producing oil
from the fourth phase of its Christina Lake oil sands project in
Alberta about three months ahead of schedule.
* The Swiss economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter as
the euro zone crisis caught up with a country that had seemed
relatively immune to its neighbors' woes, providing further
justification for the central bank's cap on the strong franc.
* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told his Greek
counterpart Yannis Stournaras at meeting on Tuesday that Athens
must fully implement promised reforms in order to receive
further aid from its international lenders.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 0.02 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 310.52; was up
0.3 percent
* Gold futures : $1,693.3; rose 0.52 percent
* US crude : $96.96; rose 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $116.1; rose 0.28 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,658.5; fell 0.27 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canaccord Financial : The bank has hired former
Lazard and Lehman Brothers dealmaker Alexis de Rosnay to run its
European unit, a business it has been building up while bigger
rivals have scaled back their ambitions in the downturn.
* Athabasca Oil Corp. : Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
said late on Friday it had not signed a deal in Canada after
reports it had completed a preliminary agreement with the
company to develop the Alberta oil sands.
* Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Ltd. : The miner said
it lowered its exploration budget for the year as a decline in
iron ore prices forces it to cut costs.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bonterra Energy : NBF starts with sector perform
rating; price target of C$44, says the company represents a
strong resource oil yield investment, with solid asset exposure,
capital efficiencies and returns to drive dividend growth
* Drillers: CIBC cuts Orbit Garant Drilling Inc
price target to C$4.50 from C$5.50 and Foraco International SA
to C$5 from C$6.75 to reflect potential downside risk
* National Bank of Canada : CIBC cuts price target to
C$78 from C$81, citing poor earnings composition though it
reported higher-than-expected results
* Rainy River Resources : RBC cuts to sector perform
from outperform and cuts price target to C$7 from C$11 to
reflect transitioning of the project and on relative valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes auto sales, ISM
manufacturing data, final Markit Manufacturing PMI and
construction spending