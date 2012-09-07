版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 9月 8日 星期六 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Miners boost TSX to close at 4-month high

TORONTO, Sept 7 Canadian mining stocks surged on
Friday, helped by hopes for more U.S. central bank action and a
massive infrastructure spending plan from China, taking the
benchmark Toronto index to its highest close since early May.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed up 128.28 points, or 1.06 percent,
at 12,268.01.

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐