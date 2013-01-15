CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; Bernanke's comments weigh

Jan 15 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday, mirroring Wall Street, after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke painted a cautiously optimistic
outlook for U.S. growth while urging lawmakers to raise the debt
ceiling to avoid default.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke urged U.S. lawmakers
on Monday to lift the country's borrowing limit to avoid a
potentially disastrous debt default, warning that the economy
was still at risk from political gridlock over the deficit.
* The United States faces a "material risk" of losing its
triple-A status if there is a repeat of the wrangling seen in
2011 over raising the country's self-imposed debt ceiling, Fitch
said. The debt rating agency also said Spain will continue to
face downgrade risks, while Ireland could claw its way back into
the single-A rating band.
* The German economy was hit hard by the euro zone crisis in
the final quarter of last year, shrinking more than at any point
in nearly three years as traditionally strong exports and
investment slowed, the Statistics Office said.
* Rio Tinto aims to boost iron ore output by 15 percent this
year after production in 2012 climbed to 253 million tonnes,
beating its own guidance, as resurgent Chinese demand drives a
price recovery.
* Aurizon Mines Ltd said that it was reviewing the
unsolicited takeover proposal it received from rival gold miner
Alamos Gold Inc and advised its shareholders to hold
off on taking any action at this time.
* Anglo American Platinum, the world's top platinum producer,
said it will mothball two South African mines, sell another and
cut 14,000 jobs in moves to restore profits that may provoke a
repeat of last year's strikes when about 50 people died.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.15 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
about 0.34 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.2998;
fell 0.1 percent
* Gold futures : $1,677.5; rose 0.52 percent
* US crude : $93.66; fell 0.51 percent
* Brent crude : $111.59; fell 0.26 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,960; fell 0.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Corus Entertainment Inc. : The media company on
Monday reported a fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales
at its television segment.
* Encana Corp. : The natural gas producer quashed
speculation on Monday that it may be up for sale following the
unexpected retirement of its CEO.
* Encanto Potash Corp. : The mining company said on
Monday that it is in talks with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and
Fertilizers Ltd, but has not struck any agreement for future
potash sales.
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. : The yoga retailer said
on Monday it expected growth slowed sharply at its established
yoga-wear shops for the quarter that includes the crucial
holiday shopping season.
* Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications
Inc. : Rogers Communications said it would buy
Hamilton, Ontario-based Mountain Cablevision Limited and some
wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw Communications for about
C$700 million.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian National Railway Co. : CIBC raises to
sector outperformer from sector performer and raises target
price to C$105 from C$95, says the company will leverage its
best-in-class operating system to capture a disproportionate
share of freight volume growth
* Pengrowth Energy Corp. : CIBC cuts to sector
underperformer from sector performer and cuts target price to
C$5 from C$7.25 after the company gave a lower-than-expected
2013 production outlook and estimated higher capital
expenditures
* Petrobakken Energy Ltd. : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer and cuts target price to C$11
from C$18, sees the company losing momentum in 2013 as lower
spending will not replace higher declines
* Uranium One Inc. : CIBC cuts to sectorperformer
from sector outperformer and cuts price target to C$2.86 from
C$5, does not expect a substantially higher offer for the
company to be submitted by either ARMZ or a competitor
* Vermilion Energy Inc. : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer and raises target price to
C$61 from C$51.50, says the company is insulated against weak
pricing and has a strong long-term growth profile
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes retail sales, producer
price index, Empire state index and business inventories