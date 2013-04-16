CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher as gold rebounds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
April 16 Canadian stock index futures signaled a higher open in Toronto on Tuesday after gold recovered from its biggest-ever daily loss in the previous session.
TOP STORIES
* Gold rose 2.6 percent as the market tried to find its feet after the previous session's record-breaking daily loss, but even as physical buyers seized on the lower prices investors feared more falls.
* Inflationary pressures eased further in March in the 17 countries using the euro, spurred by a continued downward trend in energy prices, data from the EU statistics agency showed.
* Moody's Investors Service affirmed China's government's bond rating of Aa3 but cut the outlook to stable from positive, the second pessimistic revision by a foreign ratings agency this month.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from investment banking.
* BlackRock Inc said that first-quarter net income rose 10 percent as investors increasingly turned to the money manager's higher-fee stock funds.
* U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank by assets, reported a 7 percent increase in quarterly profit, largely due to lower provisions for credit losses and a drop in non-interest expenses.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.03 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.83 percent to 0.91 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 281.9469; rose 0.18 percent
* Gold futures : $1,386.5; rose 1.9 percent
* US crude : $88.64; fell 0.08 percent
* Brent crude : $100.11; fell 0.52 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,263.5; rose 0.85 percent
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Parkland Fuel Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$19.25 from C$20 on lower earnings estimates following an in-depth company outlook
* Southern Pacific Resource Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.75 on valuation following a recent operational update, says high leverage and limited liquidity will severely discount the equity value
* Sun Life Financial : CIBC cuts target price to C$31 from C$32 on expectations of headline numbers falling, says progress should be gradual in 2013.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major economic Canadian data includes manufacturing sales and Canadian and foreign securities data
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer price index, real earnings, housing starts & permits and chain store sales
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.