CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends gains as financials offset gold dip

* TSX rises 15.37 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,106.37 * Eight of 10 main sectors advance * Teck slips 4.2 percent after profit drops By John Tilak TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index rose for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as strength in the financial sector helped offset weakness in shares of gold producers. The gains were kept in check by weak economic data from Germany and China. The latest Purchasing Managers' Indexes for the euro area showed business activity in Germany shrank for the first time in five months in April, while China's April HSBC flash PMI fell. The resource-heavy index is sensitive to China's growth trends as the country is a major consumer of commodities that Canada exports. Still the Toronto market is down about 3 percent on the year. "Commodities are under pressure," said Kevin Headland, director, portfolio advisory group, at Manulife Asset Management. "The Asian growth story that we're seeing is slower than we're used to." Headland does not see too many catalysts for commodity prices but still expects the index to end the year higher. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.37 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,106.37. Eight of the 10 main sectors of the index were higher. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, gave back 1.3 percent, hurt by a 2 percent fall in gold shares and a decline in Teck Resources Ltd. Teck slipped 4.2 percent to C$24.29 after the miner reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit due to lower coal prices. The company said economic uncertainty may affect prices and shipments. Goldcorp Inc fell 2.8 percent to C$28.50. Energy shares were little changed. EnCana <Corp ECA.TO> lost 0.6 percent to C$19.17 after the natural gas producer reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit due to hedging losses. Rogers Communications Inc declined 2.6 percent, a day after it reported first-quarter results. TransAlta Corp was down 3.7 percent at C$13.54 after the power generation company reported a first-quarter loss, hurt in part by a one-time charge related to pension funding obligations. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 0.5 percent.