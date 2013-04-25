CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on positive data, Potash earnings

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as energy shares rise alongside oil
OTTAWA, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as a more than 2 percent increase in oil prices boosted shares of energy and resource companies.
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index extended its gains into a sixth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and an stronger-than-expected earnings report from Potash Corp . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.15 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,305.58 shortly after the open.
OTTAWA, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose modestly on Wednesday as a more than 2 percent increase in oil prices boosted shares of energy and resource companies.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.