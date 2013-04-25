版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on positive data, Potash earnings

TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index
extended its gains into a sixth straight session on Thursday,
buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and an
stronger-than-expected earnings report from Potash Corp
.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 35.15 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,305.58
shortly after the open.

