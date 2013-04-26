版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resources, U.S. data drag

TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell
at the open on Friday, led by resources stocks and
disappointment over U.S. economic growth during the first
quarter, which missed forecasts.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 38.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,290.52.
Six of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐