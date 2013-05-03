CANADA STOCKS-Upbeat U.S. jobs data lifts TSX to 3-week high

* TSX rises 140.02 points, or 1.13 percent, to 12,519.66 * All of 10 main index sectors advance * BlackBerry climbs after report of strong Q10 sales By John Tilak TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index rose more than 1 percent to hit a three-week high on Friday with gains across all major sectors as investors cheered a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Data showed U.S. employment rose more than expected in April, pushing the unemployment rate to a four-year low of 7.5 percent and easing concern that the economy faced a sharp slowdown. "People seem to have had some of their faith rekindled and restored," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. "This is the reaction you would expect when you see those kinds of jobs numbers." "It indicates economic activity continues to move modestly higher," he added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 140.02 points, or 1.13 percent, at 12,519.66. It was trading at its highest level since April 11, and Friday's advance pushed it positive on the year. It appeared set for a gain on the week as well. All the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Energy shares rose 1.3 percent, getting a boost from higher oil prices. In the group, Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest energy company, rose 1.8 percent to C$31.36. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, jumped 2.1 percent, and financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gained 0.6 percent. BlackBerry shares rose 1.3 percent after an analyst said its new Q10 smartphone, which comes with the physical keyboard, is selling well in Canada and Britain.