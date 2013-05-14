版本:
CANADA STOCKS-Energy and transport issues boost TSX

TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's main stock index
closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and transport
shares more than make up for a retreat in key stocks such as
BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 rose 47.50 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,577.05.
