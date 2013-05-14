CANADA STOCKS-Energy and transport issues boost TSX

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, May 14 Toronto's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in energy and transport shares more than make up for a retreat in key stocks such as BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 47.50 points, or 0.38 percent, to 12,577.05.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.