2013年 5月 29日 星期三

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on BMO results, Fed fears

TORONTO, May 29 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a decline in shares of Bank
of Montreal after the lender reported second-quarter
results and by investor concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve
might roll back its stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 67.18 points, or 0.53 percent, at 12,683.34
shortly after the open.

