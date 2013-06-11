版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 12日 星期三 04:04 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-Resource shares lead TSX drop on stimulus worries

TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index
closed sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad selloff led by mining
and energy shares following signs that global central banks are
moving away from their commitment to monetary stimulus.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 ended the day down 159.10 points, or 1.28 percent, at
12,223.57. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were lower.

