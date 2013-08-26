版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as Potash gains offset by U.S. data, Syria

TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Monday after political tension in Syria and
sluggish U.S. economic data weighed on investor sentiment,
offsetting gains in Potash Corp and Agrium Inc 
after grain prices jumped.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 2 points, or 0.02 percent, at
12,760.30. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the
red.

