CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financials, Valeant gain

TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday after gains in the financial sector and in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals helped offset a decline in Potash Corp
.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 19.49 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,836.37
shortly after the open.
