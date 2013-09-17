CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as financials, Valeant gain

CANADA STOCKS-Energy stock gains lead rising TSX on higher oil
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
TORONTO, Sept 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after gains in the financial sector and in Valeant Pharmaceuticals helped offset a decline in Potash Corp . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.49 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,836.37 shortly after the open.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as the price of oil rose.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.