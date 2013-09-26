CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as BlackBerry, budget woes weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold-mining shares gain on safe-haven bets
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise (Updates prices to close)
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday, weighed by a drop in BlackBerry's shares and as investors grew wary of the ongoing impasse in budget and debt negotiations in the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 4.91 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,841.62.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting gains for gold shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals.