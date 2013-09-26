版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 9月 27日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as BlackBerry, budget woes weigh

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index ended
little changed on Thursday, weighed by a drop in BlackBerry's
shares and as investors grew wary of the ongoing impasse in
budget and debt negotiations in the United States.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially ended up 4.91 points, or 0.04 percent, at
12,841.62.

