CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends flat as drop in miners offset by tech shares

TORONTO, Nov 5 Canada's main stock index was
unchanged on Tuesday as a decline in gold-mining shares was
offset by gains in the information technology and healthcare
sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed at 13,361.78, unchanged from
Monday's closing price. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index
were lower.
