CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs with resource shares as U.S. data supports

* TSX rises 35.03 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,397.07 * Eight of 10 main index sectors advance * Gold-mining shares climb with bullion price By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 28 Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday as positive U.S. economic data from Wednesday and gains in natural resource shares kept investor sentiment upbeat. Investors remained encouraged by a survey that showed U.S. consumer sentiment climbed in November and data that indicated the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped last week. The Toronto market, which is up about 7.5 percent this year, recorded a second straight daily gain. But with U.S. stock markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, trading volumes were thin. "We're building on the generally positive momentum that's out there," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. "It's a typical U.S. holiday, when things are relatively quiet," he added. "Nobody really wants to rock the boat on days like this." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.03 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,397.07. Cieszynski said his long-term outlook for the TSX was positive and investor interest was starting to come back to Canadian equities. About 35 million shares changed hands at mid-morning, compared with an average daily volume of about 294 million shares in October, according to market operator TMX Group. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Gold-mining stocks rose 0.5 percent, tracking a rise in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp climbed 0.6 percent to C$17.45, and Goldcorp Inc advanced 0.2 percent to C$23.69. Despite a decline in the price of oil, shares of energy producers gained. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd climbed 0.5 percent to C$34.50, and Suncor Energy Inc added 0.3 percent to C$36.65.